OBINNA EZUGWU

The Management of the Nigerian Ports Authority (NPA), has approved the immediate redeployment of two Port Managers of Onne Port and Delta Ports along with the appointment of two new Technical Assistants to the Managing Director: Administration and Marine and Operations respectively.

The NPA which announced the redeployment in a statement on Tuesday via its Twitter handle, @nigerianports, said Dr. Abubakar M. Dantsoho takes over as the new Port Manager of Onne Port Complex.

According to the statement, the erstwhile Onne Port Manager, Mr. I.A. Alhassan has been promoted to the rank of Assistant General Manager and is now the Technical Assistant Administration to the Managing Director, while Mr S. O. Odewole is now the new Port Manager of Delta Ports.

With his promotion to the rank of Assistant General Manager, Mr Simon Okeke, the erstwhile Delta Ports Manager, has been moved to the headquarters as Technical Assistant Marine and Operations to the Managing Director. The Authority said all appointments are with immediate effect.