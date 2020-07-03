The Nigerian Ports Authority (NPA) on Friday said it was expecting 33 ships laden with petroleum products, food items and other goods from July 3 to July 16.

The NPA stated this in its publication, `Shipping Position’, a copy of which was made available to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Lagos on Friday.

According to it, the ships are expected to arrive at the TinCan Island Port Complex.

The publication said that the ships contained containers, general cargo, bulk wheat, used vehicles, bulk malt, lab, raw bulk salt, inballast, automobile gasoline and petrol.

NPA reports that 16 ships had arrived the port, waiting to berth with containers, general cargo, bulk wheat, used vehicle, automobile gasoline, petrol and inballast for repairs.

Also, the organisation said that six other ships were at the ports discharging containers, bulk wheat and general cargo.

It added that 10 ships carrying automobile gasoline, petrol, container, used vehicle and inballast cancelled their voyage.