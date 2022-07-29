Beyoncé hails fans for shunning her leaked album

Beyoncé Knowles-Carter, American music superstar, has hailed her fans her fans who refused to purchase, or listen to the leaked version of her newly released album, Renaissance.

Beyonce had announced in June that she was releasing her 7th solo studio album on July 29, 2022, but the album leaked two days before the scheduled date.

Beyoncé took to her Instagram page on Friday where she thanked her fans for waiting till the “proper release time”.

“So the album leaked, and you all actually waited until the proper release time. So you all can enjoy it together. I’ve never seen anything like it.

“I can’t thank y’all enough for your love and protection. I appreciate you for calling out anyone that was trying to sneak into the club early. It means the world to me.

“Thank you for your unwavering support. Thank you for being patient. We are going to take our time and enjoy the music.

“I will continue to give my all and do my best to bring you joy. I love you deep,” she wrote in the post.

The album includes sixteen tracks including, ‘Break My Soul’, which was dropped as a surprise release in June.