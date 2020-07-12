Bimbo Akintola, Taiwo Ajayi-Lycett, Gloria Young and Zara Udofia are among leading Nigerian actresses that are billed to perform at the July 28th-31st launch of the book, ‘SAKADELLI: SO WHEN IS IT OKAY?’

The book, a novel in verse form is written by the Lagos-based communications practitioner, Urionu Ngozichukwuka, and spotlights topical issues as gender; disability; social justice; the rights of the woman and girl-child in our society; and the impact of conflict (and other forms of violence) on individuals, families and communities.

Other themes explored in the book are sexual and reproductive rights; traditional and contemporary cultural norms that objectify young women as tools for sexual or economic exploitation; motherhood; anti-life practices such as abortion; body shaming and self-image among women and girls; and emigration for economic opportunity.

The launch event which is coming under the auspices of Terra Kulture online, will also very significantly feature women with disabilities, such as Aanu Sebanjo and Helen Udoye who will perform in sign language with the theme song, “I am enough,” billed to be performed by Grace Jerry, a female recording artist on wheelchair. (Ms. Jerry’s Covid 19 song, “Take responsibility” recently won a sponsored worldwide sing along.)

Listed to review the text is Professor Hope Eghagha, a writer, columnist, former Commissioner for Education in Delta State and Head, Department of English at the University of Lagos.

Laced with a combination of humour, pathos and empathy, the book also explores emerging social trends as they affect the health, security and emotional stability of the female person. Sakadelli is targeted at adults of both sexes aged 18 and above, with the objective of enhancing the culture of reading among this target demographic.

It has already been registered with the US Library of Congress making it suitable for the White House library under the Creative Art section, and for use in public and private university libraries across the United States of America and Canada. It is also available on leading online bookstores such as Amazon Kindle, Kobo, Apple Books, Google Books, and Barnes and Noble.

Sakadeli speaks to women across generations. It’s branded as content for +18 and above and published as a book for young adults in America.

The first in the series of several Sakadelli books that would be released into the market in later years, it is a potpourri of authentic African stories, brimming with fresh perspectives and resonating a brave approach to addressing the issues of concern.

On its pages, we encounter vignettes of living, loving, humour, life, hopes and dreams. We also meet instances of deceit, heartbreak in pages and scenes that come out as most interesting and indeed very easy to read.

Beyond the launch, the author says that the plan is to initiate translations of the book into various major languages in Nigeria and a theatre production to actualize the United Nations’ Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) relevant to the welfare of women and girl-children. A substantial percentage of proceeds from the launch and subsequent sales would go to benefit selected women-centered charities and notable those that promote the well-being of women disabilities.

Uri Ngozichukwuka is a communication consultant, content entrepreneur, and a TV and Radio Presenter. She is currently, the CEO of April Benjamin and Dawn Communications Limited.

Uri is a social inclusion advocate and the founder of Empathy Driven Women Int’l Initiative (EDWIIN), an NGO focused on persons with disabilities, especially women with disabilities. She’s written several articles on social issues and organized many social inclusive programs for persons with disabilities, and featured on the prestigious global platform Ted Talk – Tedxmendewomen 2017. She is also a singer and recording artist.