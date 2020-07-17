The Lagos State Polytechnic Alumni Association donated 1,000 face masks to the Polytechnic to further help the institution flatten the curve of the dreadful Coronavirus pandemic.

The items were presented to the acting Rector of the Polytechnic, Mr. Olumide Metilelu by the leadership of the Alumni Association of the School.

While handing over the face masks, the Association led by its National President, Dr. ‘Yinka Adewusi, emphasized the need to keep safe and protect, in particular, the workforce of the Polytechnic at this critical moment so as to ensure that the students at large are also protected upon their resumption anytime soon.

The acting Rector, Mr. Metilelu, praised the Association noting their regular intervention, support, and good spirit of keep faith with the institution’s leadership.

Other highlights of the event, were presentations of the Alumni corporate gifts to the Principal Officers of the school.