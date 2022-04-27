Nollywood actor, Yul Edochie welcomes son with second wife

Nollywood actor and producer, Yul Edochie has welcomed a son with his second wife, Judith Austin.

The actor who is married to May Edochie with whom he has four children, announced the birth of the son on Wednesday.

Making the announcement on Instagram with pictures of himself and the son, Yul wrote: “It’s time for the world to meet my son.

“His name is STAR DIKE MUNACHIMSO YUL-EDOCHIE. Born by my second wife @JudyAustin and I love him so much, just as much as I love my other children.”

Meanwhile, May, his first wife, has reacted the development, calling on God to judge him.

May who commented on the post minutes after wrote: “May God judge you both.”

Going through May’s Instagram page, she had shared a cryptic post hours before Yul made public the birth of his son.

The post reads: “People reveal themselves through their actions. Life is a beautiful thing and there is so much to smile about…..joy will definitely come in the morning.”