Tonto Dike pays tribute to Genevieve amid mental breakdown rumour

Tonto Dike, a Nollywood actress, has paid tribute to Genevieve Nnaji, amid rumours that the latter may be undergoing some mental health issues.

Dike noted Nnaji took her like a younger sister when she joined the industry, and a result she always love her.

Genevieve had raised concerns about her health status after she deleted her pictures, videos on Instagram and unfollowed everyone.

There are rumors in some corners that the star actress is having a mental breakdown.

Reacting to the development, Dike shared a picture on her Instagram page, expressing her support to the actress.

“Since the day you treated me like a younger sister and not a fan nor junior colleague I knew I WILL LOVE YOU FOREVER,” Dike wrote.

“To know you, is to deeply LOVE YOU MAMA.”

The Actors’ Guild of Nigeria, AGN, has promised to reach out to Nnaji concerning varying reports about her health status.

Meanwhile, the star actress returned to Instagram on Wednesday to share a short video of herself painting via her Instagram story.

While the beauty queen is yet to give address the recent development, her latest post has been able to douse the already generated tension.

In March, Nnaji had reflected on mental health, arguing that it has a lot more to do with spiritual than physical.