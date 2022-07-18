The United States mission to Nigeria has congratulated the people of Osun State on the peaceful conduct of the gubernatorial election on Saturday, July 16.

Recall that in the governorship election held on Saturday, Senator Ademola Adeleke of the People’s Democratic Party defeated the incumbent governor, Gboyega Oyetola of the All Progressives Congress.

The mission which commended the state electorates over the conduct of the election in a statement on Monday, also hailed the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) for helping to facilitate the peaceful conduct.

“We commend the concerted efforts of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) staff and security personnel who helped facilitate a secure process that reflected the will of the people,” the statement said.

“We encourage all Nigerian citizens to register to vote now so that your voice can be heard in the national and state elections in 2023.”