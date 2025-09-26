NBRP holds 5th national conference on reading, names Ibadan 2026 Book City

The Network of Book Clubs and Reading Promoters of Nigeria (NBRP) has successfully concluded its 5th National Conference on Reading and Annual General Meeting (AGM), with far-reaching resolutions aimed at advancing reading culture in the country.

The event, held on September 25, 2025, at the TETFUND Auditorium, Abuja, was chaired by scholar and bibliophile, Professor Udenta Udenta.

It drew the participation of key stakeholders in the literary and book ecosystem, including the National Librarian and CEO of the National Library of Nigeria, Professor Chinwe Veronica Anunobi; the immediate past President of the Nigerian Library Association, Dr Dominic Omokaro; Hajiya Hauwa Aliyu of Adams Pages Bookshop; Madam Comfort Chenge of Fortham Publishers; and Mr Dotun Eyinade of Roving Heights Bookstores. Members of the NBRP from across the country were also in attendance.

In its resolutions, the conference reaffirmed commitment to advancing reading culture nationwide through collaborative, innovative, and impactful initiatives. Notably, Ibadan, the Oyo State capital, was adopted as the Nigerian National Book City for 2026, taking over from Abuja, the current Book City. Previous Book Cities have included Uyo, Lagos, and Yenagoa.

The session also marked the close of tenure for the founding executive of NBRP, who were commended for their service. As part of leadership transitions, two members of the 2025–2027 Executive Council were ratified: Madam Mojisola Okeya as National Legal Compliance Officer and Mr Richard Mammah as ex-officio member.

To ensure continuity, Dr Kabura Zakama was appointed Interim Chair/Returning Officer for a two-week period with a mandate to conclude the process of filling additional positions in the Executive Council.

Two distinguished personalities were honoured with the 2025 Champions of Reading Awards: Professor Anunobi, National Librarian and CEO of the National Library of Nigeria, and Mrs Awele Ilusanmi, Founder of the Literary Authors Multipurpose Cooperative Society.

The communiqué further announced that the 6th NBRP National Conference on Reading and AGM will hold in Ibadan, Oyo State, in September 2026.