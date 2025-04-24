NBRP Launches 2025 Book City Project in Abuja with National Library

Abuja was officially flagged off as Nigeria’s 2025 Book City in a grand ceremony held at the TETFUND Auditorium on April 24, 2025. The event, organized by the Network of Book Clubs and Reading Culture Promoters in Nigeria (NBRP) in collaboration with the National Library of Nigeria (NLN), signals the start of a year-long campaign to promote books, reading, and literacy throughout the nation’s capital.

With the theme “Reading: A Unifying Factor,” the 2025 Book City Project aims to spark a renewed national commitment to literacy and intellectual engagement while positioning Abuja as a vibrant center for literary and cultural activity.

Richard Mammah, President of the NBRP, expressed pride in Abuja’s selection as the 2025 Book City and commended the Abuja chapter and its partners for their tireless efforts in bringing the project to fruition.

“It has indeed been a frenzy of activities… and I bear witness that the reading and books climate in Abuja will not remain the same at the close of the Year,” Mammah said. He emphasized the transformational potential of the initiative and praised the collaboration and enthusiasm of all stakeholders.

Also speaking at the launch, Professor Chinwe Veronica Anunobi, National Librarian and CEO of the National Library of Nigeria, hailed the event as a proud moment for the institution and the country. She recalled the unveiling of the Book City logo in August 2024 at the NLN headquarters as the symbolic beginning of the journey and reaffirmed the Library’s commitment to preserving Nigeria’s intellectual heritage and promoting literacy across all demographics.

“The National Library of Nigeria remains firmly aligned with the Federal Government’s vision to build a literate, informed, and enlightened citizenry,” Anunobi stated. She highlighted the NLN’s ongoing initiatives such as readership campaigns, book clubs, literacy centers, and inclusive digital resources as vital to bridging knowledge gaps and fostering unity through reading.

Professor Anunobi also commended the NBRP’s leadership in expanding the Book City initiative, which has previously seen successful runs in Uyo, Lagos, and Yenagoa. She expressed confidence that Abuja would raise the bar and deepen national conversations around literacy and culture.

Describing reading as “more than a personal habit—but a social force, a bridge across divides, and indeed, a unifying factor in our richly diverse nation,” she called on Abuja residents to embrace reading during the city’s yearlong literary celebration.

Quoting American author Lemony Snicket—“Never trust anyone who has not brought a book with them”—Anunobi urged citizens to write, read, and share books as a way of life. She also extended appreciation to the Executive Secretary of TETFUND, Arch. Sonny S.T. Echono, for graciously hosting the event on short notice, calling it a testament to the enduring value of books in Nigeria’s national identity.

With the foundation now firmly laid, NBRP and its partners pledged to sustain momentum and ensure that Abuja’s tenure as Book City 2025 becomes a milestone in Nigeria’s journey toward a literate and knowledge-driven society.