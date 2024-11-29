Nigeria’s Okonjo-Iweala reappointed WTO Director-General

Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala has been reappointed for another term of four years as Director-General of World Trade Organisation (WTO) by its General Council.

In a statement issued on Friday by the organisation, Okonjo-Iweala expressed gratitude to the WTO’s 166 member nations for their continued trust and support.

“I am deeply honoured by the trust and support of the WTO General Council and its 166 Members. It is a privilege to continue serving as Director-General for a second four-year term,” she said.

Reflecting on her first term, the former Nigerian finance minister underscored the WTO’s crucial role in addressing global challenges such as the COVID-19 pandemic, conflicts, and geopolitical tensions.

She remarked, “In recent years, the WTO has played a vital role in helping Members navigate pressing global challenges, including the pandemic, conflict, and heightened geopolitical tensions. I commend Members for their hard work and determination in achieving progress despite unprecedented levels of uncertainty and rapid economic shifts.”

Okonjo-Iweala pledged to continue championing trade as a driver of economic growth and resilience while reinforcing the multilateral trading system.

“As we look ahead, I remain firmly committed to delivering results that matter — results that ultimately improve the lives of people around the world. By promoting trade as a driver of economic growth and resilience, the WTO will continue to provide a collaborative platform for Members to address shared global challenges.

“I am deeply committed to working alongside the talented and dedicated staff of the WTO to build a more inclusive, equitable, and rules-based multilateral trading system that benefits all,” the statement stated.