Oxford University confers honorary doctorate degree on Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala

Dr. Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala, the Director General of the World Trade Organisation, has been conferred with an honorary doctorate degree from the University of Oxford.

She disclosed this in a post and photos on X.com on Wednesday.

The former Nigerian finance minister wrote, “A great honour to be recognised today by Oxford University with the Honorary Degree of Doctor of Letters (D.litt. honoris causa).

“A marvellous ceremony at the Sheldonian Theatre followed by receptions at All Souls and St Johns Colleges.”

Captioning the photos, Okonjo-Iweala noted that her husband and daughter were present at the event, sharing a picture they took together.

She added, “With Chancellor Lord Christopher Patten and Vice-Chancellor Dr Irene Tracey and the other 5 Honorands- Sir Michael Palin, Warren East, Sir #demishassabis, Professor Salim Yusuf, and #ShankarAnoushka. Also with my husband, Dr Ikemba Iweala and my daughter, Dr #onyiiwealamdphd.”

“With Professor #NgaireWoods – Dean of the Blavatnik School, Baroness #ValerieAmos – Master of University College, Oxford, Mr Hosh Ibrahim of the #Mo_IbrahimFdn, Sir #ian_goldin and with members of the Oxford Africa Society.”

