Connect with us

Nation

Oxford University confers honorary doctorate degree on Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala
Advertisement

Health Nation

Hajj pilgrims’ death toll from heatwave in Saudi Arabia surpasses 1,000

Health Nation

Cholera: Lagos records 21 deaths, 401 suspected cases

Nation

IGP condemns killing of officers in Rivers, orders heightened security

Nation

Bukola Saraki loses mother, Florence Morenike Saraki

Health Nation

NAFDAC cautions against storing cooked food in refrigerator for more than three days

International Nation

Joe Biden to legalise status of hundreds of thousands of undocumented spouse

Nation

JUST IN: Kidnapped Fouani brothers rescued in Lagos

Nation

Edwin Clark writes Tinubu, demands release of Nnamdi Kanu, Igbo reintegration

Nation

Food prices escalate as insecurity worsens after President Tinubu’s one year

Nation

Oxford University confers honorary doctorate degree on Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala

Published

4 hours ago

on

Oxford University confers honorary doctorate degree on Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala

Dr. Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala, the Director General of the World Trade Organisation, has been conferred with an honorary doctorate degree from the University of Oxford.

She disclosed this in a post and photos on X.com on Wednesday.

Oxford University confers honorary doctorate degree on Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala

The former Nigerian finance minister wrote, “A great honour to be recognised today by Oxford University with the Honorary Degree of Doctor of Letters (D.litt. honoris causa).

News continues after this Advertisement

“A marvellous ceremony at the Sheldonian Theatre followed by receptions at All Souls and St Johns Colleges.”

Oxford University confers honorary doctorate degree on Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala

Captioning the photos, Okonjo-Iweala noted that her husband and daughter were present at the event, sharing a picture they took together.

She added, “With Chancellor Lord Christopher Patten and Vice-Chancellor Dr Irene Tracey and the other 5 Honorands- Sir Michael Palin, Warren East, Sir #demishassabis, Professor Salim Yusuf, and #ShankarAnoushka. Also with my husband, Dr Ikemba Iweala and my daughter, Dr #onyiiwealamdphd.”

“With Professor #NgaireWoods – Dean of the Blavatnik School, Baroness #ValerieAmos – Master of University College, Oxford, Mr Hosh Ibrahim of the #Mo_IbrahimFdn, Sir #ian_goldin and with members of the Oxford Africa Society.”

Oxford University confers honorary doctorate degree on Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala

News continues after this Advertisement
News continues after this Advertisement
Related Topics:

Obinna Ezugwu. Contact: [email protected]

Continue Reading
Advertisement
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *