JUST IN: Okonjo-Iweala reappointed as WTO DG

The World Trade Organisation (WTO) has reappointed Nigeria’s Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala as its Director-General for a second term.

The General Council of the WTO, which announced this in a post on X on Friday, stated that the reappointment will take effect on September 1, 2025. Her first term concludes on August 31, 2025.

According to DailyPost, the Council said it agreed by consensus to reappoint Okonjo-Iweala as DG for a second four-year term, stressing that the decision reflects broad recognition of her exceptional leadership and strategic vision for the future of the WTO.

It further explained that the reappointment process, initiated on October 8, 2024, was overseen by Ambassador Petter Ølberg of Norway, Chair of the General Council.

“With no additional nominations submitted by the November 8 deadline, Dr. Okonjo-Iweala stood as the sole candidate. The process was conducted in a fully open and transparent manner, adhering to the WTO’s ‘Procedures for the Appointment of Directors-General’ (WT/L/509).

“During a special General Council meeting on November 28-29, 2024, Dr. Okonjo-Iweala outlined her forward-looking vision for the WTO. Following her presentation and a Q&A session with members, the Council formally endorsed her reappointment by consensus.”

“The General Council commends Dr. Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala for her outstanding leadership during her first term. Amid significant global economic challenges, she strengthened the WTO’s ability to support its members and set a forward-looking agenda for the organization. Her leadership was instrumental in securing meaningful outcomes at pivotal moments, including the 12th and 13th Ministerial Conferences (MC12 and MC13), where major milestones were achieved.”

Okonjo-Iweala first assumed office as Director-General on March 1, 2021, becoming the first woman and first African to lead the WTO.