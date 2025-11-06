Okonjo-Iweala to inspire civic movement at EiE 15th anniversary in Lagos

Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala, Director-General of the World Trade Organization (WTO), will headline the 15th anniversary celebration of Enough is Enough (EiE) Nigeria, scheduled to hold on December 10 in Lagos.

The event, tagged Footprints & Frontlines, will reflect on EiE’s role in shaping civic engagement and citizen advocacy over the past decade and a half.

In a statement on Tuesday, Opeyemi Adamolekun, EiE’s Executive Director, said Okonjo-Iweala’s participation is deeply symbolic, noting that a speech she delivered in 2010 helped inspire the formation of the organisation.

“It’s a full-circle moment for us. Dr. Okonjo-Iweala’s words fifteen years ago helped spark a movement. Her presence at this milestone underscores the importance of staying on the frontlines of accountability,” Adamolekun said.

She highlighted EiE’s landmark citizen mobilisation efforts, particularly the #RSVP (Register, Select, Vote, Protect) campaign, which encouraged millions of young Nigerians to participate in elections. The organisation has also played leading roles in major civic interventions, including the #EndSARS protests and campaigns pushing for transparency and good governance.

“For fifteen years, we’ve shown that democracy only works when citizens do,” Adamolekun added. “EiE’s story is proof that a small group of committed citizens can reawaken a nation’s conscience.”

The celebration will be co-hosted by Arise News journalist Ayo Mairo-Ese and television presenter Ebuka Obi-Uchendu, and will feature conversations with civic leaders as well as the premiere of a documentary detailing EiE’s journey and impact.