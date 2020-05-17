After days of decline in the rate of the country’s Coronavirus infections, Nigeria recorded a sharp increase as it reported 338 new of the novel disease.

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) on its official Twitter handle on Sunday night announced that 177 new cases were recorded in Lagos, 64 in Kano State, 21 in the Federal Capital Territory 16 in Rivers, 14 in Plateau, 11 in Oyo and nine on Katsina State.

The tweet further revealed that four cases each were recorded in Jigawa and Kaduna State, three in Bauchi and Borno State, two in Gombe, Delta and Akwa Ibom state and one each in Ondo, Kebbi and Sokoto State

As at now, 5959 persons have tested positive for COVID-19 in Nigeria with 1594 patients discharged and 182 deaths recorded.