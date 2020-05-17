Dr Cairo Ojougboh, Executive Director Project, Interim Management Committee of the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC) says no amount of blackmail will stop the commission’s ongoing forensic audit.

He said this in a statement by his Special Adviser on Media and Communication, Mr Gabriel Choba, on Sunday in Abuja.

Ojougboh was reacting to allegations of saying he would bury the All Progressives Congress (APC) come 2023 and return to the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

The NDDC director described the allegation as pure blackmail and campaign of calumny by those opposed to the forensic audit in the commission.

“The NDDC has no mace. Therefore thugs, their co-travellers, merchants of death and looters can only resort to cheap blackmail,” he said.

He added that the blackmail was from enemies who were against his rising in the commission and his stance to ensure a forensic audit of past activities of the commission.

“The rumour, blackmail, and campaign of calumny are from the pit of hell, coming from those who are opposed to the forensic audit in the NDDC that I have championed.

“Those spreading the rumour are afraid because I changed the narrative in the office of the Executive Director of Projects NDDC,” he said.

According to him, such rumour mongers are angry because as Executive Director of the NDDC Interim Management Committee, I now go on physical inspection of projects.

He said this had created political enemies and envy, adding that such enemies were doing everything possible to drag him down.

“I hereby sound it clear that enough is enough, the campaign of calumny must stop.

President Muhammadu Buhari in February ordered the forensic audit of the NDDC from 2001 to 2019 to address issues of irregularities in the commission. (NAN)