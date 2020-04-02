By OBINNA EZUGWU

The total number of people infected by Coronavirus in Nigeria has risen to 184, latest figures from the Nigerian Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) has shown.

This comes as 10 new cases were on Thursday, reported by the centre.

On the positive side however, 20 people have now recovered from the virus in the country.

“Ten new cases of #COVID19 have been reported in Nigeria; 7 in Lagos and 3 in the FCT,” the NCDC said via its twitter handle @NCDCgov.

“As at 08:00 pm 2nd April there are 184 confirmed cases of #COVID19 reported in Nigeria. Twenty have been discharged with two deaths

“For a breakdown of cases by states- http://covid19.ncdc.gov.ng

Currently;

Lagos- 98

FCT- 38

Osun- 14

Oyo- 8

Akwa Ibom- 5

Ogun- 4

Edo- 4

Kaduna- 4

Bauchi- 3

Enugu- 2

Ekiti- 2

Rivers-1

Benue- 1