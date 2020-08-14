KUNLE IDOWU, ABEOKUTA

Ogun State government has lifted restriction on human and vehicular movement on weekends, but maintained limitation on social gathering not exceeding 20 people.

The state governor, Prince Dapo Abiodun, conveyed the decision in a statement on Friday.

The governor said though worship centres are now open for activities, all measures put in place to curb spread of the pandemic should be strictly adhered to by churches and mosques.

“It is of great importance that all stakeholders fully comply with the agreed guidelines, so that, together, we can further flatten the curve of this pandemic,” he said.

“All congregants must wear their face masks appropriately, there should be adequate provision of running water, worship centres should be adequately cleaned and decontaminated before and after services. Household bleach solution/equivalent should be adequately prepared for disinfectations, there should be adequate provision and supervision of multiple Veronica Buckets for handwashing (fully automated handwashing machines are preferable), there should be provision of alcohol-based sanitiser which must be used before and after services.

“Muslims are to perform ablution at home and go to Mosque with their personal praying mats, qualified medical practitioners or trained personnel should check the temperature of worshippers with infrared thermometer before allowing them to enter worship centres; the duration of religious services should not be more than one and a half hours.

“In addition, same duration of one and a half hours must be observed as intervals, where there are multiple services, the use of air-conditioners should be discouraged while worship centres should be well ventilated with the use of fans, there should not be any handshakes/hugs by worshippers, constant sensitisation of COVID-19 and its dangers should be included in sermons and goodwill messages, provision of isolation rooms is mandatory in all worship centres or facilities, while worship centres and facilities with more than 200 worshippers in a given service must seek further clearance with the state government”. Abiodun stated.

Giving update on the statistics on COVID-19 in the state, the governor disclosed that as at August 13, 7,122 persons have been screened, with 1,521 confirmed cases. He added that 1,288 persons have been treated and discharged while the state recorded 24 fatalities and 206 persons are receiving medical attention.

Abiodun explained that following the release of the timetable for examinations by the National Examination Council (NECO), JSS3 students who have registered for the NECO Basic Education Certificate Examination (BECE) are to return to school from Monday, 17th August 2020.

He noted that the BECE Exam organized by the Ogun State Government will hold at a date to be announced later, adding that entrance examinations into Ogun State Boarding Schools will take place on Saturday, 12th September 2020.

“As a government, we will continue to monitor events as they unfold. We will be guided by statistics and feedback from the reopening of schools for exit classes and from our health professionals as we deliberate on opening up more sectors of the economy”, Governor Abiodun stated.