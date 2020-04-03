Adebayo Obajemu

Just when she is just getting over the loss of her long time friend, Kenny Rogers, who died last week, the gobally acclaimed World country music icon, Dolly Parton has donated $1 million to Vanderbilt University’s Coronavirus research.

The music maestro made the announcement in a statement on Wednesday, on Instagram.

According to ABC News, Parton said that her action was after having the knowledge that scientists are making success in finding a cure for the virus.

“My longtime friend Dr. Naji Abumrad, who’s been involved in research at Vanderbilt for many years, informed me that they were making some exciting advancements towards research of the coronavirus for a cure.”

The National Science Agency in Australia has begun testing two potential vaccines for the treatment of the Novel Coronavirus.

The vaccines are said to have come from Oxford University and US company, Inovio Pharmaceuticals, and will be tested on ferrets, a species that gets the SARS-CoV-2 virus the same way humans do, the ABC News said.

Parton is the latest among the many celebrities, who, in like manner, have made contributions in different directions towards the fight against the deadly pandemic.

Foundations such as “The Clara Lionel Foundation” owned by Rihanna and “Shawn Carter Foundation” by Jay Z, each donated $1 million to coronavirus response efforts in the running week.

Others included Kylie Jenner who donated $1 million and Ryan Reynolds and Blake Lively both donated like sums to buy personal protective equipment for health-care workers, whereas the former donated to two food charities.