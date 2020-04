Nigeria has recorded 12 new cases of the coronavirus pandemic, bringing the total number of confirmed cases to 151, the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) has disclosed in its Twitter handle on Wednesday, April 1.

NCDC explained that there nine new cases in Osun State, two in Edo and one in Ekiti.

The agency’s record shows that nine patients of the pandemic have so far been discharged, while two have died from Covid-19 in the country.