OBINNA EZUGWU

Delta State governor, Dr. Ifeanyi Okowa has banned all movement of people, goods and services in the state starting from Wednesday April 1, 2020.

The governor who announced the decision in a statement issued on Tuesday, also asked all residents of the State not on essential duty or providing essential services to stay home till further notice.

The statement reads: “Excercising the powers conferred on him by the Delta State Public Health Law; Section 8 of the Quarantine Act of 2004; and the Infectious Disease (Emergency Prevention) Regulation of 2020, yesterday, Governor Ifeanyi Okowa announced the following directives:

1. Starting today, the movement of people, goods and services into, within, and out of all parts of Delta State is hereby suspended.

2. All residents of the State not on essential duty or providing essential services are to stay home till further notice.

3. All gatherings for conferences, meetings, religious worship, festivals, private events, public visits, burials, weddings, traditional marriages and other social events are prohibited.

4. Public places, such as event centres, bars, night clubs/lounges, cinemas, markets, supermarkets, malls, shops, restaurants/canteens are to temporarily cease all operations.

5. All official and unofficial sporting activities, even street football, is hereby prohibited at this time.

6. Food sellers are only permitted to conduct their businesses within the precinct of their homes and will be monitored to ensure that they adhere to the strict social distancing rules.

7. Markets for ONLY the sales of food items and water will be established in designated Primary/Secondary Schools in each LGA — they will be coordinated and supervised by the Local Government Chairmen and their teams.

8. Pursuant to the Infections Diseases (Emergency Prevention) Regulation 2020, it shall be an offense to inflate the prices of/or hoard food, drugs and other essential goods and services within the State during this period of emergency.”