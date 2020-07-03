OBINNA EZUGWU

The Police Service Commission (PSC) has approved the promotion of 6,618 senior officers of the Nigerian Police Force.

The promotions were one of the highpoints of the 8th plenary meeting of the commission which came to an end on Wednesday, lasting for three weeks and presided over by Musiliu Smith, PSC Chairman.

According the promotions contained in statement on Friday by the PSC spokesman, Ikechukwu Ani, four Commissioners of Police including one specialist, were promoted to the rank of AIG.

Assistant Inspector General, Olushola Oyebade, presently at the National Institute of Policy and Strategic Studies, Jos, Plateau State, was promoted to the next rank of Deputy Inspector-General of Police to represent the South-West geopolitical zone in the police management team.

Also promoted are Aisha Abubakar, CP, Veterinary Department; Asuquo Amba, former CP in charge of Bayelsa State Command and currently CP, Ekiti State Command; Nekereuwem Akpan, former CP, Cross Rivers State Command and Olafihan Adeoye, who is currently in charge of the Anti-Terrorism squad.

“Eight Superintendents of Police including Omoruyi Godwin, Clifford Okwor and Uchendu Ngozi of Anambra State Command were promoted to the rank of Chief Superintendent of Police,” the statement read.

“Six hundred and seven Deputy Superintendents of Police were also elevated to the rank of Superintendent of Police.”

The commission promoted 206 ASPs to DSPs and 5,786 Inspectors to ASP II.