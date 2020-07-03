By Sunday Oguntuyi, Osogbo

Osun state government on Thursday ordered all members of executive council to go for Coronavirus.

This comes as speculations mount that another executive council member tested positive for the virus.

The speculation has, however, been dispelled by state commissioner for Health, Dr. Rafiu Isamotu. Regardless, three days ago, the State Government, Prince Wole Oyebamiji, was announced to have tested positive to the virus.

Speaking with Journalist in Osogbo on Thursday, Isamotu urged the public to discountenance the rumour that an exco member tested positive.

Isamotu said: “No other exco member tested positive other than the SSG. We are going to test our exco members.”

He added that the SSG is getting better.