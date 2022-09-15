Musiliu Smith, chairman of the Police Service Commission (PSC), has resigned from his position.

PSC spokesperson, Ikechukwu Ani, who confirmed the development on Wednesday, said Smith resigned on health grounds.

His resignation comes amid the controversy trailing the commission’s recruitment of constables.

In August, the Nigeria Police Force (NPF) had dismissed an advertisement by PSC on recruitment of constables into the force.

Muyiwa Adejobi, force spokesperson, said the NPF has no connection with the advert which was placed by PSC in the national dailies.

Hours later, the commission announced the suspension of the recruitment.

Following the development, PSC workers declared an indefinite strike over what they described as “breach of conditions necessary for working harmony”.

The PSC workers, led by Adoyi Adoyi, chairman of joint union congress, PSC chapter, also asked Smith to resign if he cannot uphold the mandate of the commission as it relates to recruitment of constables.