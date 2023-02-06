PSC names three DIGs, suspends promotion of 19 senior officers

The Police Service Commission (PSC) has promoted three Assistant Inspectors General of Police (AIGs) to the rank of Deputy Inspectors General of Police (DIGs).

A statement by Ikechukwu Ani, the head of press and public relations of PSC on Sunday in Abuja, said the commission had suspended the promotion of 19 senior officers.

According to him, the senior officers affected by the suspension for failing to appear for interview were eight commissioners of police (CPs) and 11 assistant commissioners of police (ACPs).

Ani said the new DIGs were appointed to fill the vacant positions created by the retirements of three DIGs representing the North-central, North-east and North-west geopolitical zones.

He said the appointments were to ensure that the defined succession policy in the Nigeria Police was sustained.

The PSC spokesperson said the newly appointed DIGs were Hafiz Inuwa, the Force Secretary to replace Mustapha Dan- Daura after retirement for the North-west.

He said Aji Janga would replace Zanna Ibrahim for the North-east while Adeleke Bode would replace Sanusi Lemu for the North-central.

Mr Ani said the new appointments were part of the decisions of the reconvened 18th Plenary Meeting of the commission chaired by its Acting Chairman, Clara Ogunbiyi.

He said the commission, also suspended the promotion of eight CPs to the rank of AIGs and 11 deputy commissioners of police (DCPs) to the next rank of CPs.

He said the suspension followed failure of the officers to appear before the commission for the mandatory promotion interview.

According to him, the commission had earlier sent invitations to the officers to appear before it for the usual interaction to ascertain their suitability and capability for the new Offices.

He said the commission had expressed surprise over the failure of the officers to honour the invitation.