Nigerian Army promotes 122 major generals to brigadier generals

The Army Council has announced the promotion of 122 senior officers to the ranks of Major General and Brigadier General in recognition of their meritorious service to the nation.

The promotion, comprising 52 brigadier generals to the rank of major general and 70 colonels to the rank of brigadier general respectively, was approved at the council’s sitting on Thursday.

The Director, Army Public Relations, Onyema Nwachukwu, made this known in a statement on Friday in Abuja.

Nwachukwu said among those promoted to the rank of Major General are AA Ayanuga of the Department of Army Transformation and Innovation and BrEH Akpan of Theatre Command Operation HADIN KAI.

Others are NM Jega of the Defence Headquarters, JO Ugwuoke of the Department of Army Logistics, PAO Okoye of the Department of Army Operations.

They also include EF Oyinlola of the Department of Special Services and Programmes; AA Adekeye of 21 Special Armoured Brigade, AE Edet of the Nigerian Army School of Electrical and Mechanical Engineers and AB Mohammed of Army Headquarters Operations Monitoring Team.

Also promoted is the Commander Guards Brigade, Muhammed Usman, as well as IM Abdullahi of Headquarters 35 Brigade, AO Agboola of the Department of Army Training and EE Emekah of the Nigerian Defence Academy.

They also include HE Nzan of the Department of Army Standards and Evaluation, LA Lebo of the Department of Army Training, UT Otaru of the Nigerian Army School of Supply and Transport and AU Obiwulu of 1 Base Workshop, amongst others.

According to Nwachukwu, some of the colonels elevated to the rank of brigadier general are, AO Ajagbe, JO Ogbobe, MG Hammawa, SS Bello and SOG Aremu.

They also include NG Mohammed, OI Odigie, CA Osuagwu, MO Eteng and ED Idima amongst others.

“The Chief of Army Staff, Lt.-Gen. Faruk Yahaya congratulates all the promoted officers and their families.

“He has also charged them to remain focused, selfless and loyal in their service to the nation to justify the confidence and trust reposed in them by the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, President Mohammadu Buhari, the Nigerian Army and indeed all Nigerians,” he said.