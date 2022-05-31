Cameroonian separatists did not attack Nigerian territory —Army

The Nigerian Army has dismissed reports suggesting that Bashu community, a border town in Boki local government area of Cross River State, was attacked by Cameroonian (Ambazonian) seperatists on 29 May 2022.

Brig Gen Onyema Nwachukwu, Director of Army Public Relations who dismissed the rumour in a statement on Monday, said, “Contrary to the misinformation, own troops deployed at Danare received information on Sunday morning about the said attack.

“The troops immediately mobilised to Bashu community, which was allegedly under attack.

“On their arrival, it was revealed that Bashu was not under attack and no external incursion was recorded; rather the separatists attacked Obonyi 2 and Njasha, both of which are communities located in the Republic of Cameroon.

“Four victims of the attack, who crossed over to Nigerian territory were later rescued by our troops and operatives of Nigerian Immigration Services.

“The attack was therefore not within Nigerian territory as claimed.

“Members of the public are enjoined to disregard the unsubstantiated information and not panic.”