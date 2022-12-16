Aba women protest FG’s continued detention of Nnamdi Kanu

Some women in Aba, Abia State, on Friday, took to the streets to protest against Federal Government’s refusal to comply with a court order to release the leader of the Indigenous Peoples of Biafra (IPOB), Nnamdi Kanu.

The Court of Appeal, Abuja, had discharged Kanu in October and a federal high court in Umuahia, Abia state, ordered FG to return Kanu to Kenya.

However, did not obey any of the court orders.

A photo of the women shared on social media by Umuchiukwu Writers, shows them marching while displaying several banners calling for Kanu’s release.

One of the banners the protesting women held reads, ‘Buhari’s regime must obey court’s order.’