Another person has died of coronavirus in Nigeria, bringing the COVID-19 death toll in the country to 13.

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) announced this on Thursday night in its latest report on the pandemic.

It revealed that as of 10:20 pm on April 16, five states – Lagos, Edo, Katsina, Delta, and Kano, as well as the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) have recorded at least one death.

READ ALSO: 35 New Cases Of COVID-19 Confirmed By The NCDC

The NCDC added that 35 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 were recorded in the country, raising the total number of infections to 442.

These infections, it said, were reported from three states – Lagos (19), Kano (five), Oyo (two), as well as the FCT where nine new cases were confirmed.

According to the NCDC, a total of 152 COVID-19 patients have recovered across Nigeria, following the discharge of 24 more people.

It stated that a multi-sectoral national Emergency Operations Centre (EOC) which was activated at Level 3 would continue to coordinate the national response activities.

CASE SUMMARY IN NIGERIA AS AT APRIL 16TH 2020

Total Samples Tested > 5000 Total Confirmed cases 442 Discharged 152 Death 13