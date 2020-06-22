Nigeria reported 675 new cases of the coronavirus on Monday, taking total reported cases in the country to 20,919, the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control has disclosed.

According to the health agency, 7,109 patients have been successfully treated and discharged while 525 have died as a result of the virus.

In Monday’s report, Lagos state recorded the highest number of new cases with 288 and Oyo was second with 76.

Other states with new cases include Rivers (56), Delta (31), Ebonyi (30), Gombe (28), Ondo (20), Kaduna (20), Kwara (20), Ogun (17), FCT (16), Edo (13), Abia (10), Nasarawa (9), Imo (9), Bayelsa (8), Borno (8), Katsina (8), Sokoto (3), Bauchi (3), and Plateau (2). (Channels TV)