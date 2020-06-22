The Federal Government of Nigeria says 298 Nigerians have departed UAE for Murtala Muhammed International Airport, Ikeja, Lagos.

The stated this on his official Twitter handle on Monday evening.

According to the Minister, the returnees were conveyed on an Emirates flight earlier on Monday.

He stated that all evacuees will undergo the mandatory 14 days self-isolation according to the new evacuation Protocol by the Presidential Task Force on COVID-19.

In another development, Onyeama announced that 17 Nigerian evacuees from Senegal arrived in Abuja via Fly Air Senegal on Sunday.