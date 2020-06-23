By KUNLE IDOWU, Abeokuta.

Ogun state governor, Dapo Abiodun has announced the appointment of Alhaja Selimot Olapeju Ottun as the state’s new Head of Service.

The governor’s announcement came in a press release by his Chief Press Secretary, Mr Kunle Somorin. The new Head of Service takes over from Mrs Amope Ajibola Chokor, as the fourth female Head of Service

An accomplished psychologist, community development expert and administrator, Alhaja Ottun is also the 17th Head of Service since the creation of the State.

Until her appointment, Ottun was Permanent Secretary in the Bureau of Political Affairs and Administration. She previously served as Permanent Secretary at the State’s Ministry of Culture and Tourism between 2015 and 2019.

A 1985 graduate of Psychology from the nation’s premier University , the University of Ibadan, the new Head of Service also earned a Post Graduate Diploma in Integrated Development from the Pan African Institute of Development, Bua in Cameroon.

Alhaja Ottun had coordinated many Community Development and Gender Programmes for the State Government and was also the State Director of the United Nations Gender Development Programme between 2009 and 2015.

She has over the years proven to be an asset in different leadership roles she was saddled with. She is also known to have used her network and creative ingenuity to adapt to changes in public sector management.