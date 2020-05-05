The Nigeria Centre For Disease Control (NCDC), has confirmed 148 new COVID-19 cases in the country, taking Nigeria’s total cases to 2,950.

Of the new cases, 43 are in Lagos, 32 are in Kano, while 14 are in Zamfara.

Ten are in the FCT, nine in Katsina, seven in Taraba, six in Borno and Ogun, five in Oyo, three in Edo, Kaduna and Bauchi, two in Adamawa and Gombe, and one each in Plateau, Sokoto and Kebbi.

— NCDC (@NCDCgov) May 5, 2020

The novel coronavirus has killed at least 254,532 people since the outbreak first emerged in China last December, according to a tally from official sources compiled by AFP at 1900 GMT on Tuesday.

More than 3,629,160 cases were registered in 195 countries and territories.

Of these, at least 1,124,600 are now considered recovered.

The tallies, using data collected by AFP from national authorities and information from the World Health Organization (WHO), probably reflect only a fraction of the actual number of infections.

Many countries are testing only the most serious cases.

Over the past 24 hours, 5.163 new deaths have been recorded and 75.475 new infections around the world.

The countries with the newest fatalities in the past day were the United States with 1,830, Britain with 693 and France with 330.

The United States has the highest number of total deaths with 70,115 out of 1,193,027 cases. At least 187,180 have been declared recovered.

Britain has the second-highest toll with 29,427 deaths out of 194,990 cases, followed by Italy with 29,315 deaths from 213,013 cases, Spain 25,613 deaths and 219,329 cases and France with 25,531 deaths and 170,551 cases.

China — excluding Hong Kong and Macau — has to date declared 4,633 deaths and 82,881 cases. It has 77,853 recovered cases.

Europe has a total of 147,179 deaths from 1,595,147 cases, the United States and Canada have 74,236 deaths and 1,254,987 cases, Latin America and the Caribbean have 14,433 deaths and 273,727 cases, Asia has 9,525 deaths and 253,724 cases, the Middle East has 7,141 deaths and 195,116 cases, Africa has 1,894 deaths from 48,288 cases and Oceania 124 deaths from 8,175 cases.

Please note that because of corrections by national authorities or late publication of data, the figures updated over the past 24 hours may not correspond exactly to the previous day’s tallies. (Channels TV)