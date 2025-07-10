Abiodun commends Fidelity Bank for distributing solar-powered bags to Ogun students 

The wife of the Ogun State Governor, Mrs. Bamidele Abiodun, has commended the private sector for their collaboration and support in promoting qualitative public education, particularly in rural communities across the State.

Mrs Abiodun gave this commendation during the launching of the “FIDELITY BANK LIGHTING YOUNG MINDS” initiative at the Cultural Centre, Kuto, Abeokuta.

According to the first lady, primary education was the most important building block in the life of every child and all efforts must be geared, towards giving learners a good foundation to thrive in their academic pursuit.

She appreciated the bank’s dedication for impacting the educational sector through the distribution of 1,000 solar-powered school bags to learners, a partnership that would be instrumental in amplifying impact, bridging existing gaps and delivering meaningful results that would change lives.

“Government cannot do it alone. That is why we welcome private sector participation and partnerships like this one with Fidelity Bank. It is partnerships like these that multiply our impact and make lasting change possible,” she appealed.

The first lady added that the initiative aligns with the United Nations Sustainable Development Goal four, which calls for inclusive and equitable quality education for all, stressing that the initiative would support foundational learning by addressing challenges in underserved communities, providing access to electricity and promoting quality education.

“We also know that innovation and technology are changing the world around us and education is no exception. Whether it is digital classrooms, solar energy or mobile learning tools, sustainable technology is driving progress and helping young learners everywhere compete on a global stage.

“These solar-powered bags are just one example of how small interventions can make a big difference in keeping our children in school and helping them succeed”, Abiodun further explained.

Speaking, Managing Director, Fidelity Bank, Dr. Nneka Onyeali-Ikpe, said that education serves as a catalyst for transformation, a bridge to opportunity and the foundation for a just and equitable society, emphasising the need for all stakeholders to be intentional in expanding access to quality education nationwide.

The Fidelity boss revealed that the donation of 1,000 school bags fitted with in-built solar lamps would provide practical solutions to the challenges of access to reliable electricity.

“Through this simple yet transformative act, we are not just supporting education; we are inspiring innovation and resilience in young people. We are showing them that no obstacle is insurmountable and that light can still shine in the darkest places,” she noted.

Two of the beneficiaries, Akinwande John from Our Lady of Lourdes Primary School, Onikolobo and Ajayi Seun from St. Paul’s School 2, Makun, Sagamu, on behalf of others, appreciated the kind gesture, promising to make good use of the solar-powered bags to enhance their learning.