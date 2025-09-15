Babcock University rejects ‘false, malicious’ report on vice-chancellor succession

Babcock University has strongly condemned a report by online platform The People’s Gazette, describing allegations surrounding its vice-chancellor succession process as “baseless, fabricated, mischievous and malicious.”

In a statement issued on Monday, and signed by Dr. Joshua Suleiman, Director of Marketing and Communications, the Seventh-day Adventist-owned institution dismissed claims that a candidate vying for the office of President/Vice-Chancellor was being resisted by a so-called church advocacy group named The Apostles Seventh-Day Adventist advocacy group and its alleged coordinator, Elder Samson Fasasi.

The University said it does not recognise the existence of such a group or individual, describing them as “fictitious” and “self-seeking elements masquerading under an unregistered outfit.”

The People’s Gazette report, published on September 12, alleged that Professor (Pastor) Afolaris Olutunde Ojewole, who previously served as University Pastor and Associate Vice President for Spiritual Life before taking a leave of absence in 2018, had been linked to sexual misconduct and forced to resign. Babcock University refuted the claim, insisting Ojewole had never been accused, investigated, dismissed, or sanctioned for sexual infidelity or any misconduct.

“This allegation is a product of reckless imagination and a deliberate attempt to malign the character of the Church, the University, and its leadership process,” the statement said.

The University clarified that Ojewole’s leave of absence was duly processed under school policy for family reasons, including relocation to the United States with his children, with the intention of returning later with his wife to continue service.

It stressed that the ongoing process of appointing a new President/Vice-Chancellor is being handled by a duly constituted Governing Council Search Committee, which operates under “the highest spiritual, ethical, and procedural standards” in line with the global policies of the Seventh-day Adventist Church.

Babcock further emphasised that the appointment process is “neither political, nor subject to lobbying, influence, or compromise,” but rather a spiritual exercise rooted in merit, moral uprightness, and service. The University also rejected claims that the outgoing Vice-Chancellor had manipulated school by-laws to favour any candidate.

“At no point did the outgoing President/Vice Chancellor attempt to unilaterally amend the University Bye-laws or impose a successor. Amendments can only be lawfully carried out by the Governing Council and Board of Trustees,” the statement read.

Calling the publication “roguish” and “a calculated attempt to undermine the integrity of the University,” Babcock warned those behind the report to desist or face legal action.

The University reaffirmed that the succession process remains transparent and guided by long-standing church and institutional policies. It appealed to candidates and supporters to refrain from “falsehood, propaganda, or blackmail.”

“We reaffirm to all stakeholders – students, staff, alumni, parents, and the general public -that the ongoing process of appointing the next President/Vice-Chancellor of Babcock University remains transparent, just, fair, and guided solely by merit and service,” the statement concluded.

Babcock University, established over six decades ago and owned by the Seventh-day Adventist Church, is one of Nigeria’s leading private universities with a legacy of spiritual depth, moral integrity, and academic excellence.