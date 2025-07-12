Connect with us

Babcock University Graduate Bags Five Awards at Nigerian Law School
UNIZIK launches probe into law student’s death after hostel lockout denied her medication

2025 admissions: LASU, UNILAG, UNILORIN emerge top first-choice institutions

JAMB pegs 2025/2026 university admission cut-off mark at 150

JUST IN: FG fixes minimum admission age at 16, declares off-CAPS entries illegal

Lagos reactivates job portal to recruit teachers

Outrage as students, alumni reject renaming of The Polytechnic Ibadan

JAMB releases mop-up UTME schedule for Saturday, 28th June

Hon. Abayomi Adegoke Resumes as OSCO-HEALTH, Ilesa Board Chairman

Teachers' Recruitment: Abia Govt to Hold Orientation Programme for Successful Applicants

Babcock University Graduate Bags Five Awards at Nigerian Law School

Published

6 seconds ago

on

Babcock University Graduate Bags Five Awards at Nigerian Law School

A 2024 Law graduate of Babcock University, Daniella Okamgba, has distinguished herself at the Nigerian Law School with a string of outstanding academic achievements.

At the 2025 Call to Bar ceremony held in Abuja, Okamgba was honoured with five prestigious awards, including recognition for academic excellence and performance in civil litigation.

She graduated with a first-class degree from the Law School and emerged as one of the top-performing candidates at the ceremony, which saw a record-breaking 5,728 new lawyers formally admitted to the Nigerian Bar—the highest number in the country’s history.

The awards presented to her include:

Justice Olujide Shomolu Award for Best Student in Civil Litigation

Mr. D. D. Dodo OFR, SAN Award for Best Female Student in Civil Litigation

Hon. Justice Aloma Mariam Mukhtar GCON Award for Best Female Student in Civil Litigation

Chief T.O.S Benson OFR, SAN Award for Best Student of the Year (3rd Prize)

Prize for First Class Student

The Call to Bar ceremony, organised by the Nigerian Law School and the Body of Benchers, brought together key figures from the legal profession to celebrate the newest entrants into the Nigerian Bar.

President/Vice Chancellor of Babcock University, Professor Ademola Tayo, commended Daniella’s exceptional performance, describing it as both “inspiring and newsworthy.”

“We are truly proud of Daniella’s achievement,” Tayo said. “She and nine others from Babcock who were called to the bar this year have brought great honour to the university. I pray God continues to bless and guide each of them in their careers.”

He added, “For Daniella, this is the beginning of even greater accomplishments, and we wish her the very best in all her future endeavours.”

Babcock University, located in Ogun State, is one of Nigeria’s leading private universities and has continued to earn accolades for producing graduates who excel both nationally and internationally.

 

Obinna Ezugwu.

