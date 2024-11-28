Kashim Shettima, Nigeria’s vice president, says Nigeria-China trade relations reached $22.6bn in 2023, making it one of the highest trade volumes between China and any African country.

His spokesman, Stanley Nkwocha, disclosed this on his official X (formerly Twitter) page on Wednesday.

Nkwocha quoted Shettima to have said so while addressing a Chinese delegation, led by the Vice-Chairman of the Standing Committee of the National People’s Congress, Zhang Qingwei, at a meeting in Aso Rock Villa on Tuesday.

“Last year in 2023, our trade relations with China got to $22.6bn, one of the highest in Africa, if not the highest, and that trade relationship is growing by 33 per cent every year,” Shettima stated, according to the post.

He commended the trade growth and reassured the delegation of Nigeria’s commitment to fostering stronger ties with China.

The vice president highlighted the longstanding bilateral relations between the two nations, which have spanned over 53 years since 1971.

“Nigeria and China have enjoyed warm bilateral relations for 53 years. This friendship is evident in the numerous high-level visits, including the recent visit of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu to China in September 2024. These visits have fostered deeper cooperation and strengthened ties,” he added.

Shettima also praised China’s cultural and economic achievements and called for greater South-South cooperation to enhance partnerships between the two nations.

He reiterated Nigeria’s support for the One China policy and appealed for China’s assistance in addressing Nigeria’s security challenges, noting, “There can never be peace without development, and there can never be development without peace. We are investing in technology and need your support.”

Responding, Qingwei emphasized China’s readiness to deepen its strategic partnership with Nigeria, following President Tinubu’s recent visit to China.

“President Tinubu and Xi Jinping jointly announced the elevation of Nigeria-China relations to a comprehensive strategic partnership, opening a new chapter. China stands ready to implement the important consensus between our leaders and support Nigeria’s developmental aspirations,” he stated.