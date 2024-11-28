Nigerian Bourse sheds N209bn as NGXASI declines by 0.67%

It was a bearish session on the floor of the Nigerian stock market as the All Share Index declined by 0.35% to close at 97,296.57 points against the previous close of 97,639.88 points on Tuesday.

The market capitalisation closed at N58.969 trillion, down by 0.35% from N59.178 trillion recorded in the last session.

Aggregate volume of traded stock stands at 822 million units in 9,385 deals, valued at N10.3 billion.

Market Breadth

The market breadth closed negative as 23 stocks gained against 26 that declined in their share prices.

Percentage Gainers

Sunu Assurance with 9.97% growth led the gainers to close at N4.19 from N3.81

Guinea Insurance and conoil among other gainers also grew their share prices by 8.16% and 6.56% respectively.

Percentage Loser

JOHNHOLT shed 10.00% of its share price to top the losers’ chart, ahead of ARADEL, ETERNA OIL and HMCALL which dropped in their shares’ value by 9.98%, 9.88% and 8.43% respectively.

Volume Drivers

HMCALL traded about 374 million units of its shares in 342 deals, valued at about N2 billion.

OANDO traded about 116 million units of its shares in 492 deals, valued at about N285.5 million.