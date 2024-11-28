Connect with us

Business

Nigerian Bourse sheds N209bn as NGXASI declines by 0.67%
Advertisement

Business

Not licensed: SEC warns investors against crypto platform, Marino FX Ltd

Business

Nigeria-China trade reached $22.6bn in 2023 – Shettima

Business

CBN sets $100,000 minimum trade for banks on forex platform

Business

Access Bank completes acquisition of two banks in Angola, Sierra Leone 

Business

Pension payment subject to funding, FG tells retirees

Business

Agama, Chukwu, other experts to lead discussions at CAMCAN workshop

Business

'Port Harcourt Refinery sells petrol at N1,045 per litre, N75 higher than Dangote'

Business

Enugu Air, others: Peter Mbah sets ambitious targets with record N971bn budget 

Business

Tantalizer Plc appoints Olamide Babawale as new Company Secretary

Business

Nigerian Bourse sheds N209bn as NGXASI declines by 0.67%

Published

57 mins ago

on

Nigerian Bourse sheds N209bn as NGXASI declines by 0.67%

It was a bearish session on the floor of the Nigerian stock market as the All Share Index declined by 0.35% to close at 97,296.57 points against the previous close of 97,639.88 points on Tuesday.

The market capitalisation closed at N58.969 trillion, down by 0.35% from N59.178 trillion recorded in the last session.

Aggregate volume of traded stock stands at 822 million units in 9,385 deals, valued at N10.3 billion.

Market Breadth

The market breadth closed negative as 23 stocks gained against 26 that declined in their share prices.

Percentage Gainers

Sunu Assurance with 9.97% growth led the gainers to close at N4.19 from N3.81

Guinea Insurance and conoil among other gainers also grew their share prices by 8.16% and 6.56% respectively.

Percentage Loser

Advertisement

JOHNHOLT shed 10.00% of its share price to top the losers’ chart, ahead of ARADEL, ETERNA OIL and HMCALL which dropped in their shares’ value by 9.98%, 9.88% and 8.43% respectively.

Volume Drivers

HMCALL traded about 374 million units of its shares in 342 deals, valued at about N2 billion.

OANDO traded about 116 million units of its shares in 492 deals, valued at about N285.5 million.

Related Topics:
Continue Reading
Advertisement
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *