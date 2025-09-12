Nigeria has signed a partnership agreement with China’s Shanghai Haiqi Industrial Company Limited to establish the country’s first insulin production plant, a move expected to cut dependence on imports and save billions of naira in foreign exchange.

The Memorandum of Agreement (MoA) was signed on Wednesday in Abuja between the National Biotechnology Research and Development Agency (NBRDA) and the Chinese firm.

Prof. Abdullahi Mustapha, Director-General of NBRDA, signed on behalf of the Federal Government, while Shanghai Haiqi’s General Manager, Bokai Zhai, represented the company. The signing was witnessed by the Minister of Innovation, Science and Technology, Uche Nnaji.

Mustapha described the project as a “turning point” for Nigeria’s health sector and biotechnology development, noting that local production of insulin would bring relief to millions of Nigerians living with diabetes.

Nnaji said the plant would not only enhance medical self-sufficiency but also spur industrial innovation, reduce import bills, and provide hope to families struggling with the rising cost of diabetes treatment.