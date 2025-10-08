Connect with us

Published

6 hours ago

on

Nnaji insists resignation from Tinubu’s cabinet not admission of guilt

Former Minister of Innovation, Science and Technology, Uche Nnaji, has denied wrongdoing following his resignation from President Bola Tinubu’s cabinet, insisting his decision was a matter of principle rather than an admission of guilt.

Nnaji’s exit, confirmed by the Presidency on Tuesday, came after days of controversy over allegations that he submitted falsified academic credentials during his ministerial screening.

The scandal has dominated national discourse, raising questions about the integrity of public officeholders.

In a statement, Nnaji who joined Tinubu’s inaugural cabinet in August 2023, said he was compelled to resign after what he described as an “orchestrated campaign of falsehood.” He explained that the step was taken after “deep reflection and consultations with family, associates, and well-meaning Nigerians.”

“These unfounded allegations and media distortions have not only caused personal distress but have also begun to distract from the vital work of the ministry and the Renewed Hope Agenda of Mr President,” Nnaji said.

“My decision to step aside is therefore a personal choice, not an admission of guilt, but a principled decision to respect the sanctity of due process and preserve the integrity of the judicial proceedings currently before the court. In the end, justice will prevail, and history will vindicate the just.”

The former minister stressed that he could not, “in good conscience,” allow distractions to overshadow the Tinubu administration’s programmes. He maintained that his reputation, built over five decades, was anchored on “hard work, honour, and service to humanity.”

Nnaji expressed gratitude to President Tinubu for the confidence reposed in him and pledged continued loyalty to the administration’s vision for a “renewed, innovative, and technologically driven Nigeria.”

Obinna Ezugwu. Contact: [email protected]

