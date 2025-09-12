Fortis Global Insurance names Imariagbotua Emeghalu as new MD/CEO

Fortis Global Insurance Plc has announced the appointment of Mrs. Nomwen Imariagbotua Emeghalu as its new Managing Director/Chief Executive Officer, effective August 27, 2025.

The appointment follows the resignation of Mr. Paulinus Offorzor, who stepped down to pursue personal career interests after leading the company’s restructuring and repositioning drive. His decision was formally accepted at the board meeting of June 23, 2025.

In a statement to the Nigerian Exchange Limited (NGX), the company said the board was confident in Emeghalu’s capacity to steer Fortis Global into its next phase of growth and transformation.

“The Board is excited about Mrs. Emeghalu’s leadership and looks forward to her driving the continued growth and transformation of the Company,” the statement read.