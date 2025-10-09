Obi lauds Nnaji’s resignation over certificate scandal, urges nationwide verification of politicians’ credentials

Former Labour Party presidential candidate, Peter Obi, has commended the resignation of the Minister of Innovation, Science and Technology, Uche Nnaji, describing it as a “decent and honourable” response to the certificate forgery controversy surrounding him.

Nnaji, appointed by President Bola Tinubu in August 2023, stepped down earlier this week following a Premium Times investigation that alleged he submitted forged academic and National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) certificates to the Senate during his ministerial screening.

In a statement shared on his X handle on Thursday, Obi said the resignation was a welcome act of accountability rarely seen among Nigerian public officials.

“It is commendable that the Minister of Innovation, Science, and Technology, Mr Uche Nnaji, has resigned following the controversy surrounding discrepancies in his academic certificates. That is a decent and honourable step,” Obi said.

He, however, noted that the scandal highlights the urgent need for systemic reforms in Nigeria’s political and electoral processes, especially the verification of academic and professional claims by officeholders and aspirants.

Obi urged the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) and relevant institutions to introduce a transparent national verification mechanism for all candidates seeking elective office ahead of the 2027 general elections.

“As a matter of urgency, this is the time for a comprehensive national review of the qualification and background verification process for all public office holders,” he said.

Citing Ghana as an example, Obi said Nigeria must emulate countries that thoroughly cross-check educational and professional credentials before elections.

“It is appalling that our electoral body carries out little or no due diligence in confirming certificates submitted by candidates. Continuous discrepancies, false declarations, and forged credentials undermine the credibility of our democracy,” he added.

Advertisement

The former Anambra governor called on both incumbent officials and political aspirants to make their academic documents publicly accessible, insisting that transparency must become a core principle of leadership.

“Let truth, transparency, and accountability form the foundation of leadership in our dear country. Only then can we build a Nigeria where public service is anchored on honour, not deceit. We must get it right,” Obi said.