Connect with us

Business

FG gazettes sweeping new tax reform laws
Advertisement

Business

Nigeria, China sign pact to build first insulin production plant

Business

Fortis Global Insurance names Imariagbotua Emeghalu as new MD/CEO

Business

UK growth stalls in July as slowdown clouds outlook for Reeves’ budget

Business

N5.6trn debt: Fears of blackout as gas firms cut supply to power plants

Business

Lagos awaits as Intra-African Trade Fair 2025 ends with record $48.3bn deals

Business

The AI revolution: Julius Berger ushers in era of construction intelligence

Business

Osun: Adeleke Empowers 2,000 Women, Youths on Entrepreneurship

Business

ITFC, Saudi EXIM, OPEC Fund seal $100m deal to boost Bangladesh fertilizer imports

Business

Abia launches mini-grid regulation to boost electricity access, attract investment

Business

FG gazettes sweeping new tax reform laws

Published

3 hours ago

on

FG gazettes sweeping new tax reform laws

The Federal Government has published Nigeria’s new tax reform laws in the official gazette, formalising one of the most comprehensive overhauls of the nation’s fiscal framework in decades.

The reforms, signed into law by President Bola Tinubu on June 26, 2025, introduce new structures for taxation, administration, and revenue collection.

The four legislations are: the Nigeria Tax Act (NTA) 2025, the Nigeria Tax Administration Act (NTAA) 2025, the Nigeria Revenue Service (Establishment) Act (NRSEA) 2025, and the Joint Revenue Board (Establishment) Act (JRBEA) 2025.

Key provisions include exemptions from corporate tax for small businesses with turnover below N100 million and assets under N250 million; a potential reduction of corporate tax rates for large firms from 30 percent to 25 percent at the President’s discretion; and new “top-up tax” thresholds of N50 billion for local firms and €750 million for multinationals.

The laws also introduce a 5 percent annual tax credit for eligible projects in priority sectors, while companies transacting in foreign currency will now be able to settle their taxes in naira at official exchange rates.

Government officials say the reforms are designed to simplify the tax system, broaden the revenue base, and create a more business-friendly environment.

Related Topics:
Continue Reading
Advertisement
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *