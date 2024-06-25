Senior Customs Officer dies during Reps investigative hearing

A Senior Customs officer on Tuesday, slumped and died while responding to questions at the Public Account Committee of the House of Representatives.

The incident occurred around 1.00 pm on Tuesday. Despite the efforts of first responders and medical personnel at the National Assembly Clinic, he unfortunately passed away.

The name of the officer involved has not been disclosed.

Confirming the incident, the House spokesperson, Akin Rotimi in a statement said the name of the Senior Customs officer was not disclosed due to respect for the family.

The statement read, “It is with deep sadness and regret that we confirm the passing of an esteemed official of the Nigeria Customs Service who was at the National Assembly for an engagement with a House Committee.

“Out of respect for the family, the official’s name will not be disclosed at this time.

“The House of Representatives extends its heartfelt condolences to the family, friends, and colleagues of the deceased during this difficult time. We recognize the significant contributions he made to the Nigeria Customs Service and our nation.

‘The House of Representatives stands ready to support efforts to understand the circumstances surrounding the incident and is cooperating fully with all relevant authorities to ensure all necessary protocols are followed.

“The Speaker of the House, Hon. Abbas Tajudeen, PhD., expressed his condolences, stating, “We are deeply saddened by the sudden loss of a dedicated public servant. Our hearts go out to his family during this difficult time.”

Further information will be provided as it becomes available. We ask for patience and respect for the privacy of the family during this period of mourning.

