Connect with us

Nation

Senior Customs Officer dies during Reps investigative hearing
Advertisement

Education in Nigeria Nation

NELFUND postpones student loan application for state institutions

Nation

Lagos-Ibadan expressway crash claims seven lives, 11 injured

Nation

Tinubu appoints Tunji Bello as new FCCPC CEO

Nation

UNIMED appoints Isaac Oluyi as Public Relation Officer

Arts & Books Nation

AND IT CAME TO PASS (A Critical Review)

Nation

Lagos to demolish more buildings in Sangotedo, Okota, issues 14-day notice

Education Nation

Total shutdown looms in nation's federal universities as ASUU, NASU, others draw battle line

Health Nation

Osun Health Technology provost seeks inclusion of monotechnics in Tetfund benefits

Nation

Retired army general Udokwere killed in his Abuja home

Nation

Senior Customs Officer dies during Reps investigative hearing

Published

25 mins ago

on

Senior Custom Officer dies during Reps investigative hearing

A Senior Customs officer on Tuesday, slumped and died while responding to questions at the Public Account Committee of the House of Representatives.

The incident occurred around 1.00 pm on Tuesday. Despite the efforts of first responders and medical personnel at the National Assembly Clinic, he unfortunately passed away.

The name of the officer involved has not been disclosed.

News continues after this Advertisement

Confirming the incident, the House spokesperson, Akin Rotimi in a statement said the name of the Senior Customs officer was not disclosed due to respect for the family.

The statement read, “It is with deep sadness and regret that we confirm the passing of an esteemed official of the Nigeria Customs Service who was at the National Assembly for an engagement with a House Committee.

“Out of respect for the family, the official’s name will not be disclosed at this time.

“The House of Representatives extends its heartfelt condolences to the family, friends, and colleagues of the deceased during this difficult time. We recognize the significant contributions he made to the Nigeria Customs Service and our nation.

‘The House of Representatives stands ready to support efforts to understand the circumstances surrounding the incident and is cooperating fully with all relevant authorities to ensure all necessary protocols are followed.

“The Speaker of the House, Hon. Abbas Tajudeen, PhD., expressed his condolences, stating, “We are deeply saddened by the sudden loss of a dedicated public servant. Our hearts go out to his family during this difficult time.”

Further information will be provided as it becomes available. We ask for patience and respect for the privacy of the family during this period of mourning.

News continues after this Advertisement
News continues after this Advertisement
Related Topics:

Obinna Ezugwu. Contact: [email protected]

Continue Reading
Advertisement
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *