A accident around the Ogere area of the Lagos-Ibadan expressway claimed seven lives on Monday, with eleven others sustaining injuries.

The Spokesperson of Ogun State Sector Command of Federal Road Safety Corps, Florence Okpe, who disclosed this in a statement made available to journalists on Tuesday, said the accident involved a Mazda bus with registration number MNY894 and a truck with no number plate.

The Mazda bus, due to excessive speed reportedly lost control and rammed into the truck from behind.

Okpe said that while the injured were taken to PATMAG Hospital Ogere for medical attention, the corpses of the dead were deposited at FOS morgue Ipara.

The statement partly reads “The crash occurred at 2133 hrs last night with a total of 18 persons involved which comprised 15 male adult and 03 female adult.

“A total of 11 people were injured (09 male adult and 02 female adult) while 07 Persons were recorded dead from the crash. 05 male and 02 female.

“Vehicle involved 02 a truck with no registration number and a Mazda bus MNY894 YN”.

“The suspected cause of the crash was excessive speed on the part of the Mazda bus driver who rammed a moving truck from the rear.

“The injured victims were taken to PATMAG Hospital Ogere for medical attention while the corpses were deposited at FOS morgue Ipara”

The Ogun FRSC Sector Commander, Anthony Uga, has cautioned motorists to stick to the speed limit especially at night and during the rain due to poor visibility.

Uga who sympathised with the family of the crash victims advised passengers to always be on alert and call the drivers to order when driving against the traffic laws

He urged them to always call 122 toll-free number to report such reckless drivers.

