Wunmi Aloba, widow of the late singer Ilerioluwa Aloba, aka Mohbad, has come up with allegations that her father-in-law, Joseph Aloba, has taken the side of Naira Marley, one of the friends of her late husband believed to be behind the incessant bullying of the singer prior to his death.

Wunmi disclosed this claim when she appeared as a guest on the With Chude show during the week.

She said, “I knew he reacted to an injection and the fact that at the end of the autopsy, it came out inconclusive just because of the one mistake my father-in-law made, which was burying him. This is one thing I don’t want to accept. Liam will grow up and see all of these things one day and he will ask me questions, and the story will not be interesting if, at the end of the day, there was no justice for his father.

“The fact that he was bullied by his oppressors, and up till this moment, nothing has been done. Liam will see the bullying that happened to his father, which was what brought the world out for justice. Even though the police promised they would bring them to justice, nothing has been done up till this moment.

“You know you don’t have to kill somebody with a sword before you kill him. They cannot deny the fact that they made life unbearable for my husband. A lot of people everywhere might be supporting them in bashing me so that I wouldn’t talk about the bullying but the few clips online cannot be erased and Liam will grow up to see all of those things.”

“And his father, (Joseph Aloba) has been on Naira Marley’s side. He has been speaking for them and trying to save them for reasons best known to him, so who am I? The ‘justice for Mohbad’ my father-in-law is asking for is not the same justice the public is asking for.

She also voiced fears that her son might be traumatised when he grows up and learns about all that happened to his father.

“I pray Liam doesn’t grow up traumatised from seeing what happened to his father. Imaging witnessing a group of people beating his father that way, it is traumatizing. Even me, whenever I think about those things, they break me but at this point, I’m fighting for my life and that of my child.”