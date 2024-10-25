‘If You ‘re looking for trouble , trouble is my forte’, Falz tells VDM

Nigerian rapper and activist, Folarin Falana, aka Falz, has made some comments on his ongoing legal battle with social media activist, Martin Otse, also known as VeryDarkMan (VDM).

Recall that the dispute had started when social media personality VeryDarkMan shared an audio recording on Instagram in which crossdresser Bobrisky allegedly made an alleged claim that Falz and his father, Femi Falana, an eminent and popular human rights lawyer, of offering him a presidential pardon in exchange for N10 million following his conviction over naira abuse.

Bobrisky had since denounced the recording, labelling it “fake,” and threatened to sue VeryDarkMan for alleged defamation. In response, Falz and his father demanded a public apology and the retraction of the defamatory statements by VDM. Subsequently, an Ikeja High Court ordered VeryDarkMan to cease circulating any defamatory content about the rapper and his father.

Speaking in a recent interview on the Afrobeats podcast, Falz revealed he had attempted to reason with VeryDarkMan, whom he said was unyielding and challenged him to pursue litigation. “This guy was instantly defensive from the beginning; I’m like ‘bro, try and listen’,” Falz explained. “What are you instantly fighting about? And he said to me, without mincing words, ‘shebi you’re a lawyer; go to court.’”

Falz described the defamatory claims as “horrible” and pointed out that VeryDarkMan has no evidence to support his allegations. He also questioned whether the activist’s actions were a calculated attempt to attain “heroic status” through the court battle. “I’ll have you know that there’s a criminal angle to defamation, and I chose not to go that way. He could have very well been arrested. What you’ve posted is a load of bollocks, absolutely false, and I need you to take it down and offer an apology within a certain amount of time and what did he do? Nothing,” Falz stated.

The rapper further emphasised his frustration at how his father’s reputation was being dragged into the controversy. “He trampled on every single thing my father stood for, sticking out his neck for the oppressed,” Falz said.

He added, “If you say you want to find trouble, trouble is my work; it’s my work. If you say that’s what you’re looking for, let’s go.”