Connect with us

Education in Nigeria

Ogun pleads to teachers on behavioural mgt. of learners for efficient classroom delivery
Advertisement

Education in Nigeria

Computer-based SSCE results out in 45 days – WAEC

Education in Nigeria

23,554 Schools Present Over 1.9m candidates for 2025 WASSCE

Education in Nigeria

JAMB Releases 2025 Mock UTME Results

Education in Nigeria

Sanwo-Olu gifts LASU’s best graduating student, Nwosu, ₦10m

Education in Nigeria

2025 UTME: JAMB exposes candidates who paid to cheat, vows to censor culprits

Education in Nigeria

Babcock VC advises students to learn from industry experts, alumni

Arts & Books Education in Nigeria

Babcock University Hosts Inaugural Book Launch for Student Author

Education in Nigeria

JAMB uncovers 585 fake A/Level certificates, indicts some institutions

Education in Nigeria

Gov. Otti decries state of infrastructural decay in ABSU, vows to take action 

Education in Nigeria

Ogun pleads to teachers on behavioural mgt. of learners for efficient classroom delivery

Published

3 hours ago

on

Ogun pleads to teachers on behavioural mgt. of learners for efficient classroom delivery

The Ogun State Government has urged teachers to embrace positive behavioural management of learners, describing it as a vital tool for impactful teaching and effective classroom delivery.

Speaking at a one-day training for public secondary school teachers in the Egba Division, themed “Behaviour Management: A 21st Century Perspective”, held at Lisabi Grammar School, Abeokuta, the Commissioner for Education, Science and Technology, Prof. Abayomi Arigbabu, emphasized the importance of guiding learners rather than abandoning them to truancy.

He listed behavioural management traits teachers and school administrators should adopt, including understanding learners’ challenges, being good role models, showing empathy, love, patience, building relationships with students, and instilling moral values.

“As a teacher, you have a choice of either making the bad worse or making the worst better. A child you help today will never forget your impact in their life,” Arigbabu said.

In her remarks, the Special Adviser to the Governor on Education, Dr. Ronke Soyombo, noted that the current generation of learners, raised in a world of artificial intelligence, virtual reality, and the Internet of Things, must be shaped through imaginative connectivity and modern teaching approaches.

She explained that behavioural management now requires a shift from traditional reactive methods to proactive, empathetic, and student-centred strategies. According to her, learners are more likely to behave positively when teachers serve as positive role models.

Also speaking, Principal General for Egba region, Mr. Babatunde Ige, observed that learners today often display challenging behaviours that cannot be effectively addressed through conventional disciplinary measures. He emphasized the need for modern techniques to tackle these challenges.

The President of the All Nigeria Confederation of Principals of Secondary Schools (ANCOPSS), Mr. Adeniyi Adekoya, praised Dr. Soyombo for her resourcefulness and commitment to enhancing the quality of education in the state. He stated that the meeting was designed to help teachers become more proactive in managing students’ behaviour.

In goodwill messages, the Chairman of the Academic Staff Union of Secondary Schools (ASUSS), Dr. Oluwaseun Agbesanwa; the Nigerian Union of Teachers (NUT) Secretary, Dr. Olufemi Okulalu (representing Dr. Noah Sewakanu); and the Director of Education, Quality Assurance and Teachers’ Development, Mrs. Mary Duse, commended the government’s continued investment in teacher training for improved service delivery.

Advertisement

Expressing appreciation for the programme, the Principal of Gateway Secondary School (Junior), Mrs. Olufunmilayo Akodu, and a teacher from Abeokuta Grammar School, Mr. Abiodun Bankole, said the training had transformed their approach to dealing with students, helping them embrace a more compassionate and positive teaching style.

Related Topics:
Continue Reading
Advertisement
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *