Ogun pleads to teachers on behavioural mgt. of learners for efficient classroom delivery

The Ogun State Government has urged teachers to embrace positive behavioural management of learners, describing it as a vital tool for impactful teaching and effective classroom delivery.

Speaking at a one-day training for public secondary school teachers in the Egba Division, themed “Behaviour Management: A 21st Century Perspective”, held at Lisabi Grammar School, Abeokuta, the Commissioner for Education, Science and Technology, Prof. Abayomi Arigbabu, emphasized the importance of guiding learners rather than abandoning them to truancy.

He listed behavioural management traits teachers and school administrators should adopt, including understanding learners’ challenges, being good role models, showing empathy, love, patience, building relationships with students, and instilling moral values.

“As a teacher, you have a choice of either making the bad worse or making the worst better. A child you help today will never forget your impact in their life,” Arigbabu said.

In her remarks, the Special Adviser to the Governor on Education, Dr. Ronke Soyombo, noted that the current generation of learners, raised in a world of artificial intelligence, virtual reality, and the Internet of Things, must be shaped through imaginative connectivity and modern teaching approaches.

She explained that behavioural management now requires a shift from traditional reactive methods to proactive, empathetic, and student-centred strategies. According to her, learners are more likely to behave positively when teachers serve as positive role models.

Also speaking, Principal General for Egba region, Mr. Babatunde Ige, observed that learners today often display challenging behaviours that cannot be effectively addressed through conventional disciplinary measures. He emphasized the need for modern techniques to tackle these challenges.

The President of the All Nigeria Confederation of Principals of Secondary Schools (ANCOPSS), Mr. Adeniyi Adekoya, praised Dr. Soyombo for her resourcefulness and commitment to enhancing the quality of education in the state. He stated that the meeting was designed to help teachers become more proactive in managing students’ behaviour.

In goodwill messages, the Chairman of the Academic Staff Union of Secondary Schools (ASUSS), Dr. Oluwaseun Agbesanwa; the Nigerian Union of Teachers (NUT) Secretary, Dr. Olufemi Okulalu (representing Dr. Noah Sewakanu); and the Director of Education, Quality Assurance and Teachers’ Development, Mrs. Mary Duse, commended the government’s continued investment in teacher training for improved service delivery.

Expressing appreciation for the programme, the Principal of Gateway Secondary School (Junior), Mrs. Olufunmilayo Akodu, and a teacher from Abeokuta Grammar School, Mr. Abiodun Bankole, said the training had transformed their approach to dealing with students, helping them embrace a more compassionate and positive teaching style.