Names of staff, parents and students abducted early Wednesday morning by bandits who broke into Government Science College, Kagara, Rafi Local Government Area of Niger State, have been revealed.
Recall that after raiding the staff quarters and hostels, some students, staff and their family members were whisked to an unknown location, while one student who tried to escape was shot and killed.
Among the abducted are three teachers, three non-teaching staff, nine family members and 27 students.
These are their names:
TEACHERS
Hannatu Philip
Lawal Abdullahi
Dodo Fodio
NON-TEACHING STAFF
Mohammed Musa
Faiza Mohammed.
FAMILY MEMBERS
Christiana Adama
Faith Adama
Maimuna suleman
Nura isah
Ahmad Isah
Khadizat Isah
Mohammed Mohammed
Aisha Isah
Saratu Isah
STUDENTS
Jamilu Isah
Shem Joshua
Abbas Abdullahi
Isah Abdullahi
Ezekeil Danladi
Haliru Shuaibu
Mamuda suleman
Danzakar Dauda
Abdulsamad Sanusi
Bashir Abbas
Suleman Lawal
Abdullahi Adamu
Habakuk Augustine
Idris Mohammed
Musa Adamu
Abdulkarim Abdulrahman
Abubakar Danjuma
Abdullahi Abubakar
Bashir Kamalideen
Mohammed Salisu
Yusuf Kabir
Isah Makusidi.
Plineous Vicente
Lawal Bello
Mohammed Shehu
Mubarak Sidi
Abdulsamad Nuhu