Names of staff, parents and students abducted early Wednesday morning by bandits who broke into Government Science College, Kagara, Rafi Local Government Area of Niger State, have been revealed.

Recall that after raiding the staff quarters and hostels, some students, staff and their family members were whisked to an unknown location, while one student who tried to escape was shot and killed.

Among the abducted are three teachers, three non-teaching staff, nine family members and 27 students.

These are their names:

TEACHERS

Hannatu Philip

Lawal Abdullahi

Dodo Fodio

NON-TEACHING STAFF

Mohammed Musa

Faiza Mohammed.

FAMILY MEMBERS

Christiana Adama

Faith Adama

Maimuna suleman

Nura isah

Ahmad Isah

Khadizat Isah

Mohammed Mohammed

Aisha Isah

Saratu Isah

STUDENTS

Jamilu Isah

Shem Joshua

Abbas Abdullahi

Isah Abdullahi

Ezekeil Danladi

Haliru Shuaibu

Mamuda suleman

Danzakar Dauda

Abdulsamad Sanusi

Bashir Abbas

Suleman Lawal

Abdullahi Adamu

Habakuk Augustine

Idris Mohammed

Musa Adamu

Abdulkarim Abdulrahman

Abubakar Danjuma

Abdullahi Abubakar

Bashir Kamalideen

Mohammed Salisu

Yusuf Kabir

Isah Makusidi.

Plineous Vicente

Lawal Bello

Mohammed Shehu

Mubarak Sidi

Abdulsamad Nuhu