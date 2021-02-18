Some communities in Gurmana Ward of Shiroro Local Government Area of Niger State have been attacked by gunmen, Daily Trust reports.

The report said Sarkin Zama, Bakin Kogi (Lagbe), Siyiko and other adjoining villages were invaded by armed gangs who operated unchallenged for hours.

According to Co-convener, Concerned Shiroro Youths, Sani Abubakar Yusuf Kokki, some residents were killed in the attack which happened hours after students and staff were abducted at Government Science College, Kagara, Rafi Local Government Area of the state.

“Countless deadly attacks have become daily occurrences thereby compelling the affected victims to live at the mercy of hydraheaded monsters. Defenceless, unarmed and peaceful locals have been abandoned to their fate,” Kokki said.